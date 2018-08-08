‘Castaways’ Premiere: New ABC Reality Series Introduces Bizarre Social Experiment

What happens when you drop 12 “shipwrecked” strangers on a deserted island? A very slow first episode ABC‘s Castaways.

The beautifully-shot first episode of the network’s newest reality show introduced viewers to a new concept — seemingly inspired by a mix of Lost and Survivor, but instead of obstacle courses or season-long mysteries, they must fight their insecurities in order to survive.

Part nature documentary, part social experiment, Castaways attempts to explore the lengths to which humans can thrive through social interactions — or lack thereof.

The first episode does somewhat of a strange job introducing its cast, as it spends much more time on “castaways” Robbie Gibbons and Kenzi Whittington’s meeting, and eventual separation, than on the other 10 cast members (Contestants? Patients?).

We first meet Robbie Gibbons, a 42-year-old dad from Birmingham, Alabama who leaves his four children behind to shipwreck himself on a group of islands in the South Pacific in an attempt to work on his inner demons, brought on by what seems to be severe abandonment issues.

Through flashback (which the show continuously uses to give glimpses into the castaways’ normal lives), viewers learn about his struggles with weight and how his children view their father.

Later in the episode, Gibbons remembers telling his family he was abandoned by his biological father at a young age to be raised by extended family. He was always curious about his biological parents, and whether they faced the same difficulties with weight and mental health as he did.

Viewers also see flashes of Whittington’s life as a aspiring musician in Nashville, Tennessee. Both castaways seem to believe the way to survive in the wild is by finding others and sticking together, which makes it a happy (if not scripted) convenience when they are the first ones to find each other in the wilderness.

As Robbie and Kenzi bond after finding each other during day 2, Kenzi’s trust issues begin to make an appearance. The show flashes back to the 24-year-old breaking up with her boyfriend so as to focus on her music, as he tells her she is incapable of caring for anyone but herself. After the serious montage, Kenzi chooses to leave Robbie behind and fend for herself.

Throughout the hourlong episode, viewers also see backstories from the other castmembers, showing that they all came on the show to either kickstart their lives following difficult times, or to escape from realities they no longer wish to be in.

How exactly will being “stranded” on a deserted island help them overcome their inner demons? I guess we’ll have to tune in to find out.

Castaways airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.