Carl Ruiz Fan Asks Food Network If There Will Be a Tribute After His Death at 44

Food Network fans are wondering if the channel will be doing something special to honor celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, a regular on Guy’s Grocery Games and Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, after he passed away Saturday at the age of 44 following a heart attack. Taking to the network’s social media pages, fans requested a special honor for the beloved chef. The network has yet to announce any programming related to Ruiz or his death.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t countless tributes to Ruiz happening all over social media from his friends and Food Network family.

“I’m heartbroken that my friend chef Carl Ruiz is gone,” Guy Fieri tweeted Sunday. “I have no words to describe what a great friend he was to me and my family. His ability to make me laugh and smile under any circumstances was only outshined by his talent as a chef.”

“Over the years, I’ve met a lot of great people but a friend like Carl is one in a hundred million,” he added. “Carl ‘The Cuban’ Ruiz will forever live on in my heart and in those of all who loved him.”

Other Food Network personalities, including Jet Tila, Troy Johnson and Alex Guarnaschelli, also mourned his loss.

“You taught us how to enjoy every moment to the fullest and not live wondering what if!” Tila wrote on Twitter. “You are gone way too soon @carlruiz ! I will always be #ruizing! You will be remembered by us all! #RIP my friend. Thank you @guyfieri for bringing Carl into all of our lives. #GGG”

Johnson added, “Good buddy of mine is gone. He made people laugh who’d forgotten how to laugh. He set rooms on fire. He was the match and the kerosene. The smartest and lovable-ist a—hole I knew. This one gutted me. Goodnight, @carlruiz.”

Guarnaschelli wrote in her heartfelt message remembering Ruiz, “This man was somehow fatherly, comforting, wise, reckless, brilliant, wickedly funny & unique all in 1. My life will be lonelier without him. Love you Carl. I’ll make sure no one puts pineapple on pizza best I can without you here.”

Photo credit: Food Network / David Moir