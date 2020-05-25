'Camp Getaway' Stars Monica and Sophia Reveal the Most Unexpected Part of Filming Bravo's New Show (Exclusive)

For Dr. Monica O'Neal and Sophia D'Angelo, Camp Getaway was a place for outdoor fun, powerful new friendships and some surprising self-realizations. Prior to Monday's all-new episode of Bravo's all-new summer reality series, the camp's weekend staff opened up about the more unexpected side of making it the best year ever for Camp Getaway's guests.

Monica explained that with a new group of staff members working and bunking together every weekend all summer, it took "a little getting used to being totally together" before all their strong friendships began to bloom. And with her shoot from the hip brand of advice, the psychologist said watching herself respond to tough situations on TV surprisingly "reaffirmed" some of the feelings she already had about herself. "I'm a real, authentic person," she told PopCulture.com. "I'm not for everyone ... but I'm enjoying life, and it's OK that the way I go about in the world is different."

Sophia, meanwhile, was surprised to see a bit of a "shy" side emerge as the business owner was thrust into a totally new situation and group of people. "I didn't realize how private I was," she noted. "I'm a very open, I would say approachable kind of person ... in no way shy, but there were some things I held so close to my chest and didn't talk to anyone about."

Helping people open up is not only Monica's job, but her calling, which is how the two women initially formed such a close friendship at camp. "I really just am the kind of person who is curious about people, even since I was a little kid," Monica explained. "I really care about everyone that I talk to."

Sophia chimed in that she never felt "judged" by Monica as she dealt with the harder parts of the summer. "To be perfectly honest with you, I was having a hard time adjusting to everything new," she said. "I was having a hard time opening up, and I think as Monica and my friendship really solidified, it felt easier to open up about my insecurities and fears."

Not all the time at camp was so heavy, however, with both Camp Getaway staff members saying they wish the whole summer could have made it into the show. "We really for the most part had a good time," Monica told PopCulture. "If it was up to me, we would put every minute in there because we had so much fun."

For more of Monica and Sophia's friendship, as well as the crazy summer guest antics, don't miss the all new episode of Bravo's new show. Camp Getaway airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.