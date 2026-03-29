‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro’s Embarrassing Disney Cake Fail Resurfaces

In the reality TV world, your embarrassing moments last forever.

Just ask the “Cake Boss” himself, Buddy Valastro. Before he launched his TLC show Cake Boss, the Carlo’s Bake Shop entrepreneur suffered an embarrassing failure on the 2007 show Food Network Challenge.

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While his Cake Boss success has overshadowed this obscure moment, it recently resurfaced online via the popular podcast Wine About It. Hosts Valkyrae and QTCinderella were discussing the latter’s poor childhood experience at the Las Vegas Carlo’s Bake Shop location. That soon bridged into QT, a beloved baker herself, bringing up a Valastro’s humble TV beginnings.

“Remember how people tell you in life that if you have these cringe moments, it’s OK ’cause no one else remembers them?” QT recalled. “I will never forget Buddy Valastro before Cake Boss.”

Buddy Valestro’s ill-fated Scar cake from ‘Food Network Challenge’ (Credit: Food Network)

She recalled the nearly lost episode Food Network Challenge episode, which is only available to watch via a unofficial fan upload and is not streaming anywhere legally. In the episode, Valastro poorly planned out cake in the shape of The Lion King character Scar that featured animatronics. The execution was so flawed that the edible lion’s head fell off and dramatically tumbled to the floor on-camera.

QT, who is also known for organizing The Streamer Awards, explained that she’s always remembered this infamous fail and always associates Valastro with it, especially since it seems it was “nearly swept off the internet.”

“I like creating this narrative in my head that he’s so embarrassed of this cake that it’s been scrubbed off the internet,” she joked. She then explained where she thinks the now-celebrity went wrong.

The head of Buddy Valestro’s ill-fated Scar cake from ‘Food Network Challenge’ (Credit: Food Network)

“There’s only one thing in life I’m confident about. It’s cakes,” QT said. “So, notoriously hair in cake is really hard to execute. You can do a textured frosting. You could do a fondant. It’s going to look chunky, but you can go in there and mold it. You could do molding chocolate. You could even do cotton candy. Lots of options.”

Instead of a more reasonable choice, the Food Network Challenge competitor chose black licorice for Scarr’s mane. For those who haven’t used black licorice to bake, “that s—’s f—ing heavy,” she explained. It weighed down the head and ultimately led to the cake-Scar’s decapitation.

QTCinderella wasn’t totally negative on Valastro’s attempt, adding, “The animatronic was cool, though. He almost cooked.”

Wine About It’s fully discussion of the moment and a reaction to the clip in question can be found on YouTube.