'Buckhead Shore' Sneak Peek: Adamo Opens up About Growing up Gay in a Conservative Family

Adamo Giraldo is opening up about his sexuality in this week's all-new episode of Buckhead Shore. In a new sneak peek for Thursday night's new episode, the "fun and feisty" Giraldo gets candid with his fellow lake house boys – DJ Simmons, Parker Lipman, and Pat Muresan – as they enjoy a women-free meal at Daddo's Shenanigans.

Sitting down for the meal, and after some jokes that the men thought Giraldo was "gonna try to go with the girls," Giraldo turns the conversation to a more serious note as he thanks his housemates for "making an effort for us all to have bigger bonds. And you know, I'm definitely glad y'all are accepting of me, you know, being gay." Giraldo then reveals to his cast mates that while he is out to them, he hasn't yet come out to his family.

"You know, my mom's whole family in Africa is Muslim, and my dad's whole side of the family in Puerto Rico, they are all Catholic, like die-hard Catholics. What I'm saying, coming from such a religious family on both ends, they're so, like, closed-minded, like in a box. And I'm thinking outside the box, and it's like, it's like something I think of everything time. And I don't even enjoy going home," Giraldo admits. "I feel like, 'D-, I want to tell my mom everything.' You know what I'm saying? Like, I want to ask my mom on dating advice. I can't even do that. I want to ask my dad on dating advice. I can't even do that. Every time I see my dad, my dad's like, 'How many b-es you f-ing?' I'm like, 'So many.' I don't even know what to say back."

Thankfully, Giraldo's housemates are more than understanding and accepting. In Lipman's confessional, he expresses his heartbreak at Giraldo's situation, telling the camera that he "can't even imagine what he feels. I mean, I tell my parents everything. But to hide something like that, something that is such big part of your life, from your parents? That would be the toughest thing in the world. I don't know how he does it."

Back at lunch, the Buckhead Shore men assure Giraldo they always have his back, with Simmons telling him, "Being uncomfortable will set you free. I bet if you like just went ahead and said it, they'd be like – bro, they're gonna know that was hard for you to do, and they're gonna respect that," before promising that he and his cast mates will "be there for you" The conversation over lunch has Giraldo feeling a bit more at ease as he tells the camera, "I'm definitely glad I had this day with the boys, because I feel like it took our friendship to a whole new level, and I can really appreciate that."

New episodes of Buckhead Shore air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. The new series, currently in its debut season, makes up the network's "Jerzday" lineup, which begins at 8 p.m. ET with new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest reality TV updates!