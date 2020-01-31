Brielle Biermann Says She’s ‘Completely Different’ After Removing Lip Filler, Dying Hair

Brielle Biermann is embracing a whole new look after dissolving her lip fillers and going darker with her signature blonde locks! The Don’t Be Tardy daughter, 22, took to Instagram to show off her new look in a sweet selfie, captioning it, “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle.”

Earlier this month, the daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak Biermann revealed she had dissolved her lip filler after first getting the cosmetic procedure done when she was 18.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:39pm PST

“New year! New lips! New hair! Same b—!” Biermann captioned a video of herself posing in a mirror at the time. She also took to her Instagram Story to announce the change.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself. “2020 new year new me!”

Biermann has been open about her lip filler from the start, telling PEOPLE in February 2019 that she had been insecure about her lips for years “because I had none.”

“All my friends had beautiful, full lips,” she said. “Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, you b—, I want lips that look like yours. … Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”

Zolciak Biermann was supportive from the start, she told Us Weekly in 2018.

“She was very open because she said she didn’t want other girls that felt like her to not know that there wasn’t an option,” the mother-of-six shared. “So, she shared that with the world. Then, they’re like, ‘You look like a duck, you look awful, they look terrible, blah, blah, blah,’ and Brielle’s like, ‘Well f—, maybe I shouldn’t say anything.’ I said, ‘No, you just basically do you.’”

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images