Brie Bella Pushes Nikki Bella to Have Serious Talk With Artem Chigvintsev After Realizing He Doesn't Have a Will

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have an uncomfortable conversation awaiting them on the all-new episode of Total Bellas before the engaged couple welcomes their first child. In an E! sneak peek of this week's episode, airing Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, Nikki gets a rude awakening that she and her fiancé aren't as prepared as they should be when sister Brie reacts strongly to her twin's admission that the Dancing With the Stars pro "has no will."

"Artem doesn't have a will?" Brie responds, shocked. "Nicole, he needs to get one. Because you guys aren't married, you really have to kinda sit down and think about all these different little parts." Brie, who was also pregnant at the time of filming with her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, warned her twin to "come up with a good co-parenting plan, just in case of anything." Nikki first doesn't understand what her sister means, but eventually puts the pieces together. "Like if we break up?" the former WWE Superstar responds. When Brie confirms that is what she means, Nikki says worriedly, "I just want all this to be done before Matteo gets here."

The reality TV personality later says in a confessional that "not being married" yet has made conversations planning the future "definitely difficult." She adds, "And you know what? It's the paperwork and it's all this that takes love out of the game that just freaks. me. out."

Nikki and Chigvintsev welcomed son Matteo in July, less than 24 hours before Brie would give birth to son Buddy. Being a new mom wasn't easy for Nikki as her professional dancer husband had to put in long hours with former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe on DWTS before the team ultimately walking away with the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season, and the former athlete admitted she struggled with postpartum depression during the early days.

"I would be lying to say, ‘Oh, it’s great.’ It has definitely been a struggle for us," Nikki said of spending so much time apart from her future husband to Us Weekly last month. "It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home." After the season ended, Nikki explained the two had plans to attend couples counseling to help them repair that communication.