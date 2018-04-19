Brie Bella Posts Lingerie Photo of Sister Nikki Amid John Cena’s Split

Brie Bella is supporting her sister while she goes through a very public heartbreak. Days after Nikki Bella and John Cena announced their shocking split, Brie Bella shared an Instagram photo of a lingerie-clad Nikki.

The photo was a re-post from the sisters' apparel company, Birdiebee, promoting a new lingerie line. In the snap, Nikki poses on a bed wearing a lacy, black bodysuit, her long brunette hair cascading down her shoulders.

Brie Bella has yet to publicly address the breakup between her sister and Cena, although a source close to the 34-year-old sisters told PEOPLE that she was concerned Nikki was "sacrificing" too much in the relationship.

"On one level, Brie wants to kill him, sure. No one should be allowed to hurt her sister like this. But honestly, on another level, there's relief," the source said. "Nikki was bending over backward to accommodate this guy and everyone, especially Brie, was worried that she was sacrificing way, way too much — most of all, motherhood."

While Nikki publicly stated in the past that she was willing to give up being a mother for Cena, 40, those closest to the reality star knew she still struggled with the decision.

"The things she said when she was with John — that she didn't need to be a wife, or then that she didn't need to be a mom — that's just not Nikki," the source added.

Brie, who gave birth to her first daughter Birdie in 2017, reportedly had a hard time watching her sister give up on her idea of starting a family as she watched her daughter grow.

"She will be such an amazing mom someday, and she loves Brie's baby so much," said the source. "So of course that's what Brie wanted for Nikki. To have to hear her trying to convince herself and everyone else that she would be fine just giving it up, it was so hard. Brie never bought it."

Nikki announced that they had called off their engagement on Sunday, almost exactly a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. The couple was scheduled to marry on May 5 during their Mexican destination wedding.

The source told the publication that Nikki's family is hopeful that she will find another partner who will be able to give her "everything she's dreamed of."

"There's some relief that at least Nikki can go forward and find someone who will really give her everything she's dreamed of," the source said. "Because that guy isn't John. Never was."

The former couple's relationship was documented on the E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. In a 2013 episode of Total Divas, Nikki told Cena about her dreams of being a mom.

"I do want to be a mom," Bella told Cena in 2013 on Total Divas. "I feel like I'd be missing out."

"I'm going to choose my words carefully," Cena replied. "I can't give you that."

Total Bellas returns May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!