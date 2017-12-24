‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member’s Mother Slams Javi Marroquin, Claims He Lied About Deployment

Briana DeJesus‘ mother doesn’t believe that her boyfriend, Javi Marroquin, is really being deployed with the Air Force again.

Roxanne DeJesus posted two now-deleted tweets, accusing Marroquin of using deployment as a “tool for sympathy.”

“How many times can you say I’m being deployed and not get deployed. Stop using deployment as a tool for sympathy. But it’s a good storyline GTFOH,” she wrote Friday, according to screenshots screencapped by InTouch Weekly.

In the second tweet, Roxanne wrote, “DONT you f——g dare act like you do much because I f—–g do it ALL!! And don’t come playing the victim. You are not the victim!! HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO GIVE OF MYSELF TO F—–G PLEASE YOU!! Sit on that…”

After deleting the tweets, Roxanne tweeted several censored angry emojis, adding a “facepalm” at the end.

When someone asked if she was talking about Marroquin, she posted a “shrugging” emoji.

Earlier this month, Marroquin told Radar Online that he was being deployed again and was completely surprised by it.

“I’m trying to put everything together,” he said.

Marroquin is the ex-husband of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin and Lowry taped a season of Marriage Boot Camp, following their last attempt to stay together, but that didn’t work out, and Marroquin began dating DeJesus, who also appears on Teen Mom 2. They’ve been dating since October.

Before he is deployed, Marroquin plans to spend time with Lowry and their son, Lincoln.

DeJesus also has two daughters from two different fathers. Her second, Stella, was born in July.