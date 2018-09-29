Bravo Suspends ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Michael Darby After Sexual Assault Charges

Michael Darby has reportedly been suspended from filming The Real Housewives of Potomac over his sexual assault charges.

Darby, who is married to Real Housewives star Ashley Darby, was accused of groping a Bravo cameraman while filming the reality show. According to a new report by TMZ, Bravo responded swiftly, suspending Darby as the investigation moves forward. The show’s production company, Truly Original, is also carrying out its own internal investigation in tandem with the police.

Darby was accused of the attack just a few short weeks ago. Cameraman Orville Palmer alleged that Darby grabbed his butt on Sept. 1 while filming. He said that when he looked around in surprise, Darby followed up with a “flirtatious look.”

Bravo did not take the claim lightly, according to TMZ. The company said in a statement that it has “comprehensive policies and guidelines relating to the safety of cast and crew. We take all allegations seriously and then proceed accordingly with our producing partners.”

In addition, Truly Original said that it “took all appropriate steps to ensure the safe working environment… for everyone associated with the production.”

Darby’s charges now include felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual contact. His relationship with Ashley has been a prominent feature on Real Housewives of Potomac since the very beginning. There is a difference of 29 years in age between the couple, but that did not stop their quest to have kids together.

This is the second major sexual assault allegation facing a Bravo star this month. Thomas Ravenel, former star on Southern Charm, was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with sexual assault charges filed by his former nanny. He announced his departure from the show shortly afterwards on Twitter.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he wrote. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Ravenel has been accused of assault by at least two other women. He has denied all of these allegations through a lawyer, but the police investigation is ongoing.

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” said Richard P. Terbrusch, Ravenel’s lawyer, in a statement given to PEOPLE. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”