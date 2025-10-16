Bravo Reality TV Star Arrested on DUI Charge

Another day, another Bravo celebrity finds themselves behind bars. Below Deck’s Camille Lamb was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, TMZ reports.

Jail records reveal the stewardess was busted early Saturday morning in Mississippi and booked around 3 AM and released 12 hours later after posting a $1,000 bond. At the time of the report, it was unclear what led up to the arrest.

Lamb is known for being outspoken, and stirring the drama on the show. She had issues with authority, resulting in fights with Alissa Humber that led Captain Sandy Yawn to fire her mid-season for disrupting team morale.

Lamb isn’t new to reality television. She competed on American Idol in 2021 and released country-pop singles “Bad Girl” and “Cool Like Me.” She also shares exclusive content with fans on the platform OnlyFans.

Below Deck premiered in 2013 and is in its 12th season. The reality series chronicles the lives of the crew members who work and reside aboard a superyacht during charter season. The franchise has several spinoffs, including Down Under and Mediterranean.

Her arrest came on the heels of the shocking arrests of Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo. The couple faces 16 charges, seven of which are felonies, related to alleged “false/misleading info fraud” in excess of $300. The Osefos are accused of lying about a home robbery in which hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer clothing and jewelry was stolen. Investigators say the burglary, which was reported in April 2024, never occurred, and claim the couple had returned dozens of the items listed on three different insurance claims they filed, two of which they received money for.

Osefo’s premiere episode of the reboot of Wife Swap has been postponed. She also resigned from her position as a professor at Wesleyan University.