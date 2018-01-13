Brandi Glanville Breaks up With Boyfriend, Blames Social Media

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville and boyfriend Donald Friese are so over.

The reality star announced her new relationship status on Twitter Friday.

“Social media is ruining romance! It ruined mine,” she tweeted. “Is official I’m SINGLE! He is all [yours] IG hoes! He is lovely so be nice.”

A few weeks ago, Glanville posted her Christmas present from Friese on Instagram.

“I don’t like to brag but I must do something really well… thank you Santa [DJ Friese],” she captioned a photo of her present, a Louis Vuitton purse.

According to E! News, The couple started dating in 2016 after meeting on Tinder. In Feb. 2017, the duo posed completely naked in bed in a photo posted on Friese’s Instagram.

