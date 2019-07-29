Brandi Glanville Accuses Lisa Vanderpump of Writing ‘RHOBH’ Reunion ‘Script’ for Camille Grammer

Lisa Vanderpump might have bid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills farewell, but Brandi Glanville doesn’t think she’s done influencing what’s been going on from behind the scenes. The RHOBH alum accused her former nemesis of setting up Camille Grammer’s takedown of the other women on the most recent reunion episode during the Friday episode of her Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast.

“Let’s be 1000 percent clear, Camille came in with a script and all of it was written by Lisa Vanderpump,” she said of the episode, which Glanville admitted made her start laughing. “She came in with bulletpoints she had to get out. [Lisa Vanderpump] wrote it. I know Lisa. So Lisa’s last act as a Housewife was to make sure that if she’s going down, b—es are going down with her.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Vanderpump did not appear at the reunion, announcing just days after that she was done with the series after nine years, Glanville alleged that she was trying to keep a path back onto the show with Grammer.

“I think she just wanted to make sure that she left [the door] open with all of the other women so that she could come back and blame me for the entire season of everyone calling her out on her bulls—,” she said.

“I don’t think LVP’s days on Housewives is over. I don’t. I think that she’ll take a season off, she’ll come back,” Glanville added. “Whoever the weakest link is, she’ll get in with them and they’ll make up or she’ll blackmail someone and get back in somehow.”

Glanville also claimed Vanderpump was behind her not being added back to RHOBH next season after appearing briefly in a friend role this season. Relaying a conversation with a producer, Glanville claimed he said, “‘There is no way we can replace Lisa with you.’”

“I was upset, obviously, because we’d talked about me coming back for a couple of seasons,” she added, “but she wanted to make sure that I’m not back.”

Photo credit: Bravo