Exclusive: ‘Born This Way’ Cast Spills What’s Next in Season 4

As fans of one of TV’s most groundbreaking shows wait eagerly for the season 4 premiere, members of the Born This Way cast are offering a sneak peek of the season exclusively to PopCulture.com readers.

The A&E Network series, which profiles seven adults with Down Syndrome living in Southern California as they work to achieve their goals and overcome obstacles, won an Emmy in 2016 for “Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The critically-acclaimed show will soon be returning for its fourth season, although an official premiere date has not been released.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the cast members say they can’t wait for fans to see what they’ve been up to.

Up Next: Roloffs Share Intimate Picture of Daughter’s Birth

For 29-year-old John Tucker, that means more focus on his music. The rapper recently released an album The Project, featuring the songs “Shake Your Booty,” “Wherever I Go,” and “I’m Down for You.”

Tucker says it’s a dream come true to become a recording artist, and that watching the positive reactions to his music has been amazing.

“It’s basically cool, because everybody watched the video and danced to it and stuff,” he said.

In season 4, fans can expect to see some new music, Tucker said, some of which features him singing.

“Keep on watching Born This Way,” he said, “and keep an eye on my music because it’s going to be different than the first album.”

For self-professed “ladies man” Sean McElwee, this season is primed to be the most romantic.

The 22-year-old told PopCulture.com that fans will get to see some sweet moments with his new girlfriend this season, a woman he called his “lucky charm.”

“I’m taken, so I can’t flirt too much,” he said.

Up Next: Vanessa Lachey Gives Emotional Look at Son’s Premature Birth

Viewers will also get to see McElwee as he develops his shirt business, Seanese, as well as getting a peek at his role in the first Iranian/U.S. joint comedy feature 1st Born, which stars Val Kilmer, Tom Berenger and Greg Grunberg.

McElwee was cast in a role for the movie, even getting to write his own line–“kiss my ass!”–for his part.

That won’t be the only acting featured on the show this season. Rachel Osterbach, who fans saw last season acing auditions and improv classes, continues to chase her dreams of becoming an actress.

The 34-year-old said in an interview that she wants to continue to play “feisty” characters “with attitude” and meet This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, all while expanding her growing public speaking career.

Fans will also see Osterbach take “baby steps” towards getting her own apartment this season through some life skills classes that focus on tasks like cooking and laundry.

“I’m not going to give any spoilers, but it’s gonna be a great season,” Osterbach said. “It’s gonna go deeper into our lives.”

Born This Way’s season 4 premiere date has yet to be released.