Bonnie Chapman Slams Accusations of Not Being Daughter to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth

Bonnie Chapman has had to deal with several unfortunate things since the death of her mother, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, from shutting down requests for Beth’s ashes to combating unauthorized T-shirts. But one thing Chapman was clearly not prepared for was a rumor suggesting she is not really Beth’s daughter.

On Tuesday, Chapman took to her Instagram Story where she shared a screenshot of a comment from someone who claimed, “Actually, she is their granddaughter buy they have been her parents since her mom, their daughter passed away.”

“Anyone know where this rumor came from?” Chapman asked.

In the next slide, Chapman shared a fun photo of herself with Beth at a restaurant. “Never thought someone would [accuse] me of not being my mom’s daughter,” Chapman wrote.

Chapman is Beth’s 20-year-old daughter and the stepdaughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman. Chapman and Dog married in 2006 in Hawaii.

Earlier Thursday, Bonnie revealed that some fans have been asking for Chapman’s ashes, and she had none of it.

“Please don’t ask me for my mother’s ashes,” Bonnie wrote. “Ashes are for family, no one else. No exceptions.”

Beth died on June 26 after a battle with throat cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2017 and thought to be cancer-free later that year. However, in November 2018, the cancer returned and spread to other parts of her body. Three days before her death, Beth was placed in a medically-induced coma and never recovered.

On Saturday, Chapman was one of the speakers at her mother’s Celebration of Life memorial in Aurora, Colorado. She gave a heartbrekaing speech about how difficult it will be to have her mother miss some of the most important moments of her life.

“I’ve never imagined I would lose my mom at 20,” Chapman said. “I never imagined walking down the aisle without her or her not judging my dress. I never imagined a life without her, it’s really tough now being without her. I’m so thankful she was able to share her life and our family’s life with all of you. The world isn’t going to be the same without my mother.”

As for Duane, he said Beth will “never be dead to me” and he “cannot believe that she’s gone.”

“This is not possible, I want to wake up from a dream,” Duane said through tears. “She will never be dead to me. She is in another place… I’m gonna get to heaven and make her proud. She’s gonna say, like she said here, ‘That’s my man right there, that’s big daddy right there.’”

Duane and Beth filmed episodes of Dog’s Most Wanted, which will air on WGN America next year, before her death. Duane said the series will continue without her.