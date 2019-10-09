Bonnie Chapman Showcases Her Skills After Hospitalization With Terrifying Halloween Scarecrow Photo

Bonnie Chapman is feeling the Halloween spirit as she showcases her beauty blogger skills following her hospitalization related to her ongoing back pain, which the Dog the Bounty Hunter daughter admits “keeps getting worse.” Tuesday, the daughter of Duane “Dog” Chapman and the late Beth Chapman took to Instagram with an elaborate and spooky scarecrow look for her followers, featuring a creepy edit to black out the whites of her eyes and complete the look just in time for the October holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie Chapman (@bonniejoc) on Oct 8, 2019 at 2:05pm PDT

“Do I scare you?” she asked in the caption. “Here’s a basic scare crow look than anyone can do! I’ve gone as a scare crow once for Halloween, I enjoyed it! You guys ask for more full faces, so here one is! Let me know if you want more photos like this.”

Bonnie has been showing off her skills with makeup regularly on social media, although she admitted following her hospitalization earlier this month that it’s been tough getting her looks together with all her back pain.

“I’m going to try really hard get back into posting, but when doing makeup I hunch and it’s really messing with my back,” she wrote along a red smoky eye look she posted earlier this week. “It’s really sad I can’t do much right now, and I’m in the middle of a move so everything is hectic.”

She added alongside a neon eye makeup look the following day, “My pain just keeps getting worse [crying emoji] doing makeup hurts my back but I love it too much to stop. I’m so happy with how far I’ve come creativity wise. I’m going to continue to explore with colors and patterns and everything under the sun.”

Last week, Bonnie revealed she had been discharged from the hospital after her “back was acting out quite a bit.”

The health problems come at a tough time, just months after mom Beth passed away at the age of 51 in June.

Dad Dog has been open about the family’s devastation after her death, telling PEOPLE shortly after, “Each one copes differently, there is a few that really barely making it. We don’t know what to do. We haven’t read, we weren’t prepared. I lost my mother first, and when my mom passed away, I’m like, ‘I wish dad would have died first, you know, ’cause I love my mommy.’ So I went to them and said, ‘I’m so sorry that I didn’t die first and mom did.’”

“And they were like, ‘Yeah dad, why?’” he continued. “So I was like, ‘Oh my god, I know what that feels like, I should’ve been the one. The guy goes first.’”

Dog’s Most Wanted airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.

