Blake Shelton Jokes Gwen Stefani is Having Twins on 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton gave some fans a reason to do a double-take while watching The Voice Monday night. During the episode, the country music star joked about his fiancee, singer Gwen Stefani, "delivering" twins while he was working on the show. Stefani skipped The Voice Season 20, with Nick Jonas replacing her on the judge's panel. The joke came during banter with fellow judges Jonas, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson after a reggae singer performed during the blind auditions.

Shelton surprised his fellow judges when he turned around his chair for Pia Renee since her style was out of his wheelhouse. He thought he would have no one stopping him from adding Renee to his team until Legend turned around at the last moment. "That was so good," Shelton, 44, told Renee, notes Entertainment Tonight. "You were singing fast, I couldn't even tell what was going on...This might seem like an odd pairing, but I have a lot of experience on this show."

Jonas liked the idea of an "unexpected" coach-artist duo, but Legend and Clarkson thought it was funny. Clarkson started testing Shelton's reggae knowledge, forcing him to point out that Stefani once recorded a reggae album with No Doubt. "Who knows, by the time this airs, Gwen Stefani, she could even be my wife," Shelton said. Legend teased Shelton, noting that it would be "great" if Stefani was on the show to coach Renee.

"She's delivering twins right now," Shelton said of Stefani. "She's pushing them out, while I'm here working." Despite his pleas, Shelton lost Renee to Legend. Clarkson kept the teasing going though, calling Shelton's use of the "reggae/ska card" the "saddest display ever." She added, "We're still waiting on that reggae hit from Shelton."

Stefani and Shelton started dating in 2015 after meeting on The Voice. They announced their engagement on Oct. 27, 2020. Stefani, 51, has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. The music power couple still has not set a wedding date because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During a recent stop on Extra, Shelton said the two want their families to attend. "We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on," Shelton said. "I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could." While Shelton waits for an opportunity to finally say "I do," he still has to finish up this season of The Voice. New episodes air on NBC Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.