Blac Chyna Shades ‘KUWTK’ in Response to Rob Kardashian Blocking Daughter Dream From New Reality Series

Just weeks after Blac Chyna claimed she was aiming to have a positive relationship with ex Rob Kardashian, the former couple are sparring over their daughter and Chyna’s new reality series.

The Real Blac Chyna is set to come to the Zeus Network, an influencer-driven subscription VOD service according to PEOPLE, and was announced by the reality star during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. But according to PEOPLE, it is going to come without Chyna’s daughter, Dream.

TMZ reported Saturday that Rob Kardashian and his lawyer, Marty Singer, sent a letter to Chyna that the 2-year-old could not appear on the upcoming reality series without his permission. This sparked a lengthy social media response by Chyna that ended up with a swipe or two at Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“As Executive Producer of my show, It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’ Dream Kardashian appearing on my show The Real Blac Chyna,” the reality star wrote. “Had Rob contacted me directly rather than through his attorney Marty Singer, Rob would have learned about Dream participation in the show.”

She continued her statement, referencing a fight between her and her mother that was featured in a recent preview of the series.

“The very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I, during the filming of The Real Blac Chyna took place outside of the presence of my daughter,” she wrote. “I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

Chyna finally hit upon Kardashian’s own reality show and how his letter doesn’t seem to indicate a two-way agreement.

“I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval,” Chyna wrote. “My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”

The couple had indicated in May that “having a good relationship” in order to co-parent successfully was important, but that seems to have changed in only a few short weeks.

It will be interesting to see where this ends up once The Real Blac Chyna premieres this summer.