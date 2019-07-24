Billie Lee Quits ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Claims Bullying Left Her Feeling ‘Suicidal’

Billie Lee is leaving SUR — and her fellow SURvers — behind after two seasons, claiming that bullying both on and off camera left her experiencing suicidal thoughts. The Vanderpump Rules alum took to her personal blog to announce the news in a post titled “Two Week Notice,” during which she talked about her journey transitioning and being cast on the Bravo reality show.

During her time at SUR, Lee says she met “some of the most wonderful people,” some of whom she thinks of still as “family,” but also ran into altercations with several of her co-stars, whom she didn’t name specifically.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some of my co-workers were threatened by my differences, going out of their way to exclude me, one demanding I be fired from the show because he didn’t feel comfortable working with me,” she claims.

“His exact words were, ‘I’m not gonna loose all I have worked hard for for something stupid I may say or do to offend her (sic),” she alleges. “Are we all supposed to tip toe around her because she’s trans?’”

She continues, “The bullying on and off camera brought my deep insecurities to the surface, this dark black mirror held up high for everyone in public to see and to judge. The reflection of fear and anger led me back to depression and suicidal thoughts.”

Finding herself “depressed, and fantasizing about taking [her] own life,” Lee realized SUR was “no longer right” for her.

“I had many people try to convince me to stay, ‘Billie do another year! You are stronger than this,’” she recalls. “But honestly, I couldn’t do another year and I wasn’t strong enough.”

Looking back on her experience, Lee says, “SUR will always be a place I cherish. I’m so grateful for everyone including the owners Nathalie and Guillermo for always having my back. I’m also grateful for [Lisa Vanderpump], your encouragement and blessing to move forward with this new chapter of mine means the world to me.”

Photo credit: Bravo / NBCUniversal