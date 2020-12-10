'Big Brother' Alum Zach Rance Reveals He's Bisexual, Had Relationship With Co-Star Frankie Grande

✖

Zach Rance, who starred on Big Brother Season 16, revealed he is bisexual in a new interview about mental health. The reality TV star, who also had a short stint on The Bold and the Beautiful, said he also had a relationship with his co-star and Ariana Grande's older brother, Frankie Grande. Rance and Grande both appeared on Big Brother in 2014.

Rance's admission came on Tuesday when he spoke out during a YouTube conversation for The Mental Health Collection and the podcast With Love, Alexa, reports E! News. Rance said he was "straight my entire life" and had "only liked women." However, when he was on Big Brother, he got "super close" with Grande. "I fell in love with who he was as a person—super funny, super smart, you know, good-looking guy. And as time went on, we got so close that I wasn't really sure if I had feelings for him or not," Rance aid. Grande has not respodned to Rance's comments.

After the show ended, Rance and Grande had a relationship that was "more than just friends," Rance said. "He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with. And after that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women parts," the reality TV star continued.

Rance was "very uncertain" about what to do next. "I don't want to say I tried—being gay, but I watched gay pornography and I was like, 'Oh that guy, he's good-looking, he's hot,' like would I want to hook up with him? And I'm like, no. Like, I wouldn't want to make out with him," Rance continued. "So then, I was like, wait a second, is it just because Frankie is someone who I'm really close with?"

Later, Rance went to a photo shoot in New York City, here had and the photographer "ended up hooking up." At this point, Rance wondered where he was with his sexuality. "But the more I thought about being with a guy, or like, you know, making out is one thing but doing more than making out with a guy is something I just don't, I don't want to do, and like, I've never tried it. But I just want to come out and say that I enjoyed hooking up with Frankie and the other guy I hooked up with," he said. "Clearly, I enjoyed it because things went down."

Rance explained that he is "bisexual, even though I do lean more towards heterosexuality." He wanted to "clear the air on that because it's funny, a lot of people have reached out to me about the Frankie thing and I never came out and said that I'm bisexual, but I am," he said. Later, Rance said he hoped to inspire others to be more open-minded. He noted that people can "fall in love with someone's mind and you can fall in love with someone's heart and you can have a sexual relationship with those people because you're attracted to their mind you're attracted to their heart. You don't have to just be attracted to the way they look."