‘Big Brother’ Winner Jackson Michie Speaks out: ‘I Don’t See Race or Gender’

Big Brother winner Jackson Michie was previously accused of racist and sexist behavior, and he has now spoken out, saying, “I don’t see race or gender.” During a conversation with EW, Michie was asked about the whether or not he was worried when the notion of him being rude to women was brought up, to which he replied, “No, because I know who I am and I know who I’m not, and I respect women more than anything. I’m very abrasive and I have a lot of energy and passion in everything I say and do. And I’m that way towards everyone. And is it right? No.”

“I know that I need to work on it and tone it down in a lot of areas, but I don’t see race or gender or anyone when I’m having a conversation,” he added. “And if someone upsets me, they upset me the same way that a guy would.”

“And I know that it’s not right, but it has never been anything about demoralizing or being condescending to women, honestly,” Michie went on to say. “And it was hard hearing that because I’m an only child and I’m a mama’s boy at heart and I love my mom to death, but I know who I am and I know not. And I truly do respect women. I hate that someone may think that out there.”

Michie was the recipient of the $500,000 prize money during the season finale of the hit reality series, and when asked what he plans to do with the money he responded, “Well, I have no car. I’m not sure where my apartment is, and as of right now, my employment is this check. So I got to start working on some things, but it’s for my family.”

“I need to take care of a few expenses on my end. But a lot of saving, a lot of investing, and this is not a fun night for me,” he went on to say. “I might splurge on a trip with Holly, but that might come out a change of scenery.”

“But for me, a lot of this money is setting myself up for success. Very much like in this game I’m looking long term. It’s as Zingbot said, chess not checkers,” Michie added. “And there’s a lot of ways that this $500,000 can go, and I’ll be damned if I let it go down the toilet the way that a lot of money goes into some people’s lives and out of it just as quick.”