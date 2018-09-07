‘Big Brother’ Winner Derrick Levasseur Gushes Over Level 6 Alliance

Big Brother season 20 brought back “legend” season 16 winner Derrick Levasseur, and he had some compliments for the Level 6 alliance.

With another eviction night looming, this time deciding whether Haleigh Broucher and Scottie Salton, the CBS reality competition series hosted a return from Levasseur, who is considered of the greatest players in the show’s history.

Levasseur sat down with host Julie Chen to discuss the current season, their game style and what he thinks of the houseguests.

“This has been a great season, everyone came in there playing hard, and it started with big alliances,” Levasseur said. “What really surprised me the most was how Level 6 was able to work together, both competitively and strategically.”

“Usually when you have a big alliance form that early in the game you will have personality conflicts, and that will create dissection within the group but so far they’ve been able to avoid that and, essentially they are dominating the game,” he added.

Levasseur complimented the alliance members’ chemistry, as well as their ability to help each other.

“It’s kind of like what happened with me and Cody (Calafiore), you just get a vibe about someone and you just roll with it. And it’s worked with them so far.”

When Chen asked Levasseur who he thought could be the winner for the season, he couldn’t pick one person.

“At this point, it’s still anybody’s game, I really believe that,” he said.

Not all fans were happy about his return, with some posting social media reactions filled with eye-rolls and disappointment over the segment.

“Derrick…. is only a BB legend cause he was the only actual player in his entire season,” one user wrote.

“I already don’t feel like watching this episode & then they say Derrick is on to make it even worse. Ugh,” another one lamented at the start of the episode.

“Wait Derrick is a B.B. legend? I must’ve missed that memo,” a third Twitter user wrote.

Other fans wondered why there was hate for the BB16 winner in the first place.

“Confused as to why everyone hates Derrick?” one user asked.

Levasseur played an admirable game during his season, forming an alliance from the beginning and wining the right competitions to ensure his safety.

The undercover cop from Providence, Rhode Island also influenced many votes during his season, stealthily keeping the target off his back as he manipulated his fellow houseguests.

On finale night, his ally Cody Calafiore chose to make him his final two, and Levasseur ended up winning with a 7-2 vote from the jury.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.