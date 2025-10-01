‘Big Brother’ Winner Ashley Hollis Calls Out ‘Cry Baby’ Runner-Up Vince Panaro

Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis has no qualms about calling out “cry baby” runner-up Vince Panaro.

After taking home the $750,000 win against Vince in a 6-1 vote Sunday, Ashley took to Instagram Monday with a compilation of moments in which Vince spoke poorly about her behind her back in the house.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Ashley doesn’t know what the f—k is going on,” Vince said in one part of the video. “She doesn’t know which way is up? Why does she get to get carried?” In another, Vince vented, “That’s why I hate that she’s even come this far. She does not deserve to be here.”

“There’s truly no better feeling than beating a cry baby in 6-1 vote whewww,” Ashley wrote in the caption. “Should’ve gotten me out week one babes! Oh wait, you failed at that because I won the power of veto and took myself off the block! #itsquietaintnobacktalk #bb27 #teamashley.”

Ashley’s Big Brother family was there to gas her up in the comment section, with Tucker Des Lauriers writing, “Hahaha let’s goooooo!!” and Leah Peters commenting, “I mean…. Clocked,” and adding, “Siri play itty bitty piggy by Nicki Minaj.”

Ashley survived being an early target for Vince in Week 1 of the CBS competition show, making it all the way to the finale. There, she beat out Morgan Pope for the final Head of Household position, choosing to take Vince with her to the final two chairs, where she was crowned the winner by a jury of their peers.

(CBS)

“I knew I would beat him, which is why I took him,” Ashley told PopCulture.com after the finale. “He had terrible jury management. Not only that, I just feel like I played a better social game than [him].”

“You know, the only thing he had on me was more competitions, but what he did with those wins was not that impressionable,” she continued. “I mean, Morgan pretty much ran his HOHs, and I knew that coming in because I worked so closely with both of them. So, I did not think it was a toss-up.”

Ashley added that she felt like she “ate them up” with her finale speeches, especially after hearing Vince’s. “I felt like, ‘Okay, I think I won this game,’” she revealed, adding that during the commercial break, Vince told her, “I’m pretty sure you beat me.”