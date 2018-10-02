‘Big Brother’: Swaggy C Opens up About Fiancee Bayleigh Dayton’s Miscarriage

Chris “Swaggy C” Williams is opening up about his fiancée, Bayleigh Dayton’s miscarriage.

The Big Brother couple revealed after the reality competition ended last week that they conceived a child while in the Big Brother house. But Swaggy was evicted before Dayton could know for sure if she was pregnant, and then she was evicted as the first contestant to make it to the jury house — so the couple was apart all summer after the first 20-odd days of the competition.

After Swaggy proposed to Dayton during the live season finale Wednesday night, the couple took to their social media channels to reveal they suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, Swaggy wrote, “We know the rumors going around. Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage.”

He continued, thanking those who took care of Dayton while she was in the jury house. “I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my Fiancé in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly. Love you all,” he added.

Fans of the couple, who nicknamed themselves “Swayleigh” while inside the Big Brother house, mourned the loss of their child in the comments section.

“Awww. I love them,” someone wrote.

“I am so sorry. Sending love,” one person wrote, adding, “I’m wishing you both the best.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss,” someone else wrote.

Attached to the caption was a video in which Swaggy remained mostly silent while Dayton explained what had happened. “Unfortunately, and we don’t know why, but I suffered a miscarriage while inside the jury house,” Dayton said in the video.

In her own post, Dayton thanked her fellow cast mates, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat and Scottie Slaton, who were in the jury house with her during her miscarriage.

“[Lantry] was my ROCK in the jury house. The B.B. team was amazing and discrete,” Dayton wrote. “[Broucher], [Shafaat] and @[Salton] held me down and were my family when I couldn’t speak to my family and I love you guys forever for that.”

