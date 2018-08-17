‘Big Brother’ Sends Another Player to the Jury After Eviction

Another Big Brother player is gone from the house. Angie “Rockstar” Lantry became the second member of the jury after being sent home during Thursday’s live eviction ceremony.

Rockstar was up against Kaycee Clark when it came to this week’s eviction ceremony, having been placed there by the anonymous winner of this week’s Hacker Competition — secretly Kaycee herself.

Kaycee had been saved by her hacking powers until Level 6 alliance leader Tyler Crispen took down their fellow alliance member Angela Rummans with his veto power Wednesday, only to have Head of Household Haleigh Broucher put Kaycee back up on the block.

But with Rockstar basically handing Tyler his victory in Wednesday’s veto, showing him the answer in a moment he was stumped and dashing Haleigh’s hopes of backdooring the formidable player, she had few allies remaining in the house by the time the eviction vote came around.

Regardless, she seemed pretty confident she would be sticking around, getting a chuckle out of Kaycee when she apologized to the pro football player for sending her home DAYS before the vote even happened.

What she didn’t know is that some of the people she was trusting to vote to keep her, e.g. Brett Robinson, were actually planning on sending her home from the start. Despite Faysal Shafaat calling Rockstar “unevictable,” their plan to keep their alliance member depended on the floater votes of Sam Bledsoe, who considers Tyler her best friend in the house, Scottie Salton, who has voted with both sides in the past, and JC Mounduix, who generally votes with the majority.

In the end, Angela, Tyler, JC, Sam and Brett voted to evict Rockstar, while only Scottie voted to evict Kaycee. Through her hacker power, Kaycee chose to eliminate Fessy’s vote, which would have been to evict Kaycee due to his alliance to the former FOUTTE alliance.

It will all go down during Thursday’s live eviction ceremony. Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming