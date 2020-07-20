'Big Brother' Season 22 Merchandise Goes Live on CBS Store and Fans Are Beyond Pumped

CBS may have just accidentally confirmed that Big Brother 22, which has been rumored to be an all-returning, All-Stars season, is officially a go. On Monday, various items related to Big Brother: All Stars were posted on the official CBS website for the reality show. While the items have since been removed from the website, they were up long enough for Big Brother fans to finally rejoice over receiving news about their favorite summer program.

As many eagle-eyed fans pointed out, CBS posted new merchandise that featured the Big Brother: All-Stars logo on it. Over the past several months, there have been rumors that the next season of Big Brother could be an All-Star season. However, CBS has not confirmed anything about a new season as of yet. Thanks to this leak on their website, it seems like an All-Star season could definitely be in the works given that they seem to already have merchandise for it at the ready.

Again, it should be noted that this leak does not serve as an official confirmation that an All-Star season of Big Brother is happening. Although, when it comes to the legions of Big Brother fans on Twitter, they are totally taking this merchandise leak as a sign that another season of the show could premiere sometime soon.