'Big Brother' Season 22 Merchandise Goes Live on CBS Store and Fans Are Beyond Pumped
CBS may have just accidentally confirmed that Big Brother 22, which has been rumored to be an all-returning, All-Stars season, is officially a go. On Monday, various items related to Big Brother: All Stars were posted on the official CBS website for the reality show. While the items have since been removed from the website, they were up long enough for Big Brother fans to finally rejoice over receiving news about their favorite summer program.
As many eagle-eyed fans pointed out, CBS posted new merchandise that featured the Big Brother: All-Stars logo on it. Over the past several months, there have been rumors that the next season of Big Brother could be an All-Star season. However, CBS has not confirmed anything about a new season as of yet. Thanks to this leak on their website, it seems like an All-Star season could definitely be in the works given that they seem to already have merchandise for it at the ready.
Again, it should be noted that this leak does not serve as an official confirmation that an All-Star season of Big Brother is happening. Although, when it comes to the legions of Big Brother fans on Twitter, they are totally taking this merchandise leak as a sign that another season of the show could premiere sometime soon.
Freaking Out
prevnext
AAAAAHHHHHHH I JUST CHRCKED AND ITS REAL IM FREAKING OUT IM SO LAME DKSJENDNRMRMRNR #BB22 https://t.co/JI7pwW0cru— Mike (@BigBrotherAbyss) July 20, 2020
It's Time
prevnext
CBS, IT IS TIME TO GIVE ME WHAT SUMMER IS ALL ABOUT https://t.co/6F941exW2f— Mike Tam (@mike10003) July 20, 2020
An Iconic Move
prevnext
All-Stars 2 was really confirmed from the CBS Store before CBS themselves... iconic! https://t.co/I8PRSb1z24— pb&j (@trenxlore) July 20, 2020
Hype
prevnext
This is the kind of confirmation I've been waiting for. WE BACK. Me waking up to see the CBS store has All Stars merch got me feeling like ;— Pooya (@Pooyaism) July 20, 2020
#BB22 pic.twitter.com/TP4eUF6f8A
Stoked
prevnext
I'm so happy about this little leak. This is one of the first times in history that our rampant speculation actually manifested. 😂
& I really need #BB22. I think it will help these quarantine days feel focused & fun. I needed something to look forward to so bad.
I'm excited. pic.twitter.com/Dr0l4fGp4c— ✨𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 NORTH✨ (@BBTeamNorth) July 20, 2020
It's Happening
prevnext
#BB22 IS ALL-STARS AND YOU KNOW I’M HERE FOR IT OMGGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/OPsv1b2gc1— Christopher Coletta (@itschriscoletta) July 20, 2020
So Excited
prev
OH MY GOD ALL STARS YES https://t.co/PFCvjTEB9o— 𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖞 (@blxckcherri) July 20, 2020