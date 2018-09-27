‘Big Brother’ Jury Crowns Season 20 Winner

Big Brother 20’s winner will go down in history as one of the best players of all time. Kaycee Clark walked away with the $500,000 in Wednesday’s finale after one of the wildest seasons of the CBS show to date.

Wednesday’s finale picked up in the middle of the final Head of Household competition, with Tyler Crispen going back on his agreement with Level 6 alliance member Kaycee to throw the endurance challenge to her and securing himself a spot in the final HOH challenge. Kaycee and JC Mounduix then had to face off in a Mount Evictus game for the ability to try and beat Tyler and win the place of power in the Final Two — a game Kaycee won easily against JC.

After Kaycee won the final “Oddcast” Head of Household challenge in a tiebreaker challenge and chose Tyler to take to the finals over JC, the pair had to go up against the Jury Roundtable, which consisted of Bayleigh Dayton, Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Faysal Shafaat, Scottie Salton, Haleigh Broucher, Brett Robinson, Sam Bledsoe, Angela Rummans, and JC.

During the Jury session with Dr. Will, the jurors learned about the existence of Level 6, and that Tyler had been pulling the strings behind the alliance that got all of them out. But some jurors respected JC’s gameplay, which was light on physical wins but sneaky enough to engineer a few moves.

“I think JC was running things,” Rockstar said. “He put a lot of ideas in a lot of people’s heads.”

Angela defended her showmance partner, saying, “I respect people who make big moves,” saying Kaycee had simply followed him to the finale.

They also weighed Kaycee and Tyler’s season game stats against one another. The Hilton Head lifeguard pulled off three HOH and three Veto wins, but was edged out by the pro football player’s amazing five Veto wins, one HOH and hacker competition victory.

“Winning five Vetos is a big move,” Fessy said of Kaycee in response to Angela.

When the Jury was able to confront the two finalists, they focused in on how they had made strategic moves in the house and how their social game matched up with that.

In a final statement to the jury, Kaycee highlighted her loyal social game, thanking Tyler and Level 6, calling it “the best alliance in the game.” Tyler, meanwhile, highlighted his strategic game, showing all the moves he made behind the scenes that led him to the final two.

In the end, Sam, Scottie, Fessy, Rockstar and Bayleigh ended up casting their vote for Kaycee and JC, Brett, Angela and Haleigh cast a vote for Tyler.

Tyler, meanwhile, took home the $50,000 second place prize in addition to the $25,000 that comes with America’s Favorite Houseguest.

And Bayleigh, of course, took home an engagement ring after Swaggy C proposed to her in the shocking live finale.

Photo credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming