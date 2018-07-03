‘Big Brother’ Houseguests Shamed for Skin Color Comment

Two Big Brother houseguests are under fire after making racially insensitive comments this week, with many fans of the show calling the remarks racist.

Contestants Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were captured on the show’s live feeds Monday discussing their sun tans on the hammock in the house’s backyard, implying they needed to get out of the sun so that their skin wouldn’t get any darker.

“My stomach is as dark as Bay,” Rachel says while lying on the hammock, referring to their fellow houseguest Bayleigh Dayton, who is black.

“I know. I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration,” Angela responds.

Rachel continues, saying she can’t be out in the sun for more than two days. “I will change ethnicities,” Rachel said.

The exchange caused a stir on social media, where Big Brother fans often discuss the happenings of the live feeds inside the house. Many were offended by Rachel and Angela’s conversation and asked CBS to take action.

“Woke up disgusted (but not surpirsed) to see that Angela made a racist comment associating dark skin with looking ghetto. America is watching @CBSBigBrother DO THE RIGHT THING,” one person wrote.

“@CBSBigBrother so Angela saying having dark skin is ‘ghetto’ is okay with you guys???” another person asked.

“I don’t usually participate in these discussions but come on, @CBSBigBrother! Using ‘ghetto’ as she did to mean ‘low class’ has obvious racist origins. You don’t have to get it but it’s so obvious,” another person wrote.

“Welp. Rachel and Angela are officially cancelled. I can’t support racism. I hope production addresses those comments and lectures them about why they are inappropriate…Dark skin is NOT equal to ghetto, [thank you very much],” someone else said.

“Between the ice cream scoop and ghetto skin, it sounds like it is time to cancel big brother immediately,” someone else said, referencing an incident that occurred earlier this week in which many accused houseguest JC Mounduix of sexual misconduct.

Mounduix found himself in hot water after live feeds captured him trying to place an ice cream scooper in or around the genitals of his fellow houseguests Kaycee Clark, Kaitlyn Herman and Tyler Crispen. At one point, he told Kaycee to open her vagina because it “feels good.”

Fans of the reality show were quick to call out Mounduix on Twitter for his behavior, but none of the houseguests have made a public formal complain at this point.

CBS has yet to publicly comment on both the ice cream scooper and skin color incidents.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.