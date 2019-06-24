‘Big Brother’ Host Julie Chen Shares Sneak Peek of Season 21 With House Tour Video

Big Brother Season 21 starts this week and fans are getting an inside look at part of the house!

This year’s theme: Camp BB.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning host, Julie Chen Moonves, took fans on a quick tour of the house to show the nautical theme.

“We are in this year’s, brand new Big Brother house. It is ‘Camp BB.’ This is Bucky the Buck. Let’s give you your exclusive, first look at the lounge and the bathroom,” Moonves explained in a video with EW.

As Moonves passed through the house, she revealed what might be a clue in a possible new twist for this season’s game by pointing out a special wall, saying, “Merit badges, you wanna earn some maybe in the Big Brother house,” she said on her way into the lounge area — which has been transformed into a 12-foot wide rowboat!

“This is the lounge, let’s go in!” she said. “Because of the style of boat we have, we are picturing Camp BB on a lake. This is where a lot of the house guest always go when they want to have a heart-to-heart or talk about other house guests.”

One of the biggest changes — something never done before — to happen inside the house sits in the bathroom.

“And the Big Brother bathroom this year feels very much like a lounge, but for the first time ever, get ready, drum roll please! We have three sinks!”

The houseguests won’t be mad about that change!

Once again, the theme continues in the bathroom, with a sailor type feel decorated with paddles on the wall.

The house itself feels like summer camp with contemporary A-frame style lodging. Another feature includes a wooden latter that leads to the upstairs lounge, which looks like an indoor tree house! The Head of Household will also get to enjoy a lavish, Polynesian-style bedroom this season as well.

Moonves also teased that there’s something extra special in the main living room: three giant steel elk sculptures. Of course, fans can’t help but assume that they aren’t there for decoration only.

“Now, there are no cameras in them,” the host confessed. “They’re not alone, but this is Big Brother, so they always could be watching.”

There will be 16 new house guest competing for the $500,000 prize. They’ll be spending time with one another for 99 days, in front of 94 cameras.

Big Brother Season 21 kicks off Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.