Read ‘Big Brother’ HOH JC Mounduix’s Touching Letter From Home

JC Mounduix was living out his final days in the Big Brother house in style as Head of Household.

The Miami dancer waited until the last moment to win his first competition all season, pulling out a critical victory over Kaycee Clark and Tyler Crispen in the What the Bleep? mental game last week during the CBS reality series.

With a place in the Final Three confirmed, he managed to be the first person to deal a crushing blow to Level 6, putting up Angela Rummans and her showmance partner Tyler on the block and ending the alliance’s goal of making it to the finals together.

When Kaycee won the Power of Veto, she had a tough choice to make, but ended up sending home Angela, leaving her to compete against JC and Tyler in the three-part HOH saga this week for the right to plead her case to the Jury in Wednesday’s finale.

JC’s big move may have ensured him a chance at the $500,000 prize, but it certainly didn’t make him any friends in the house, so getting a letter from home, as well as the perks that come with being HOH, might give him the strength to make it through the final week and make it to the finale.

Keep scrolling to read JC’s letter from home and see some of the bonuses he enjoyed during what was the last typical HOH week in the house.

Babyyyyy,



I’m so proud and excited for this opportunity you got to be a part of. It’s super hard not being able to text you. I miss the conversations I can only have with you.

You always told me that you felt like I was like your mom because of how nurturing I guess I am and I am totally feeling like a mother haha.



You have a person in me rooting for you 24/7. You better come back with the prize and pay for my boob job haha. Just kidding. But no you better.

You totally missed stonewall pride. It was so much fun. Becky was a grandma, she went home right after work. Kevin was a hot mess.

Anyways baby, I just wanna tell you I love you. Don’t forget that. It’s been so hard going from texting so much to not at all.

I can’t wait to see you again. I love you.

Forever and always.

Regina

JC may have secured himself in the Final Three with his HOH win, but there’s still this week’s three-part competition to contend with. Up against strong competitors like Tyler and Kaycee, will he be able to pull out a second victory and be able to plead his case to the jury?

Big Brother will air its special two-hour finale Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS. And don’t miss out on the live feed, available to CBS All Access subscribers.

