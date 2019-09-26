‘Big Brother’ Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The big moment is finally upon Big Brother fans. After 99 days, a new champion will be crowned on Wednesday during the live finale. The last three standing in the house are Jackson Michie, Holly Allen and Nicole Anthony.

For those looking to watch live, the finale will air on CBS at 9:30 p.m. ET. The episode will run for an hour and a half and will come on after the premiere of Survivor.

If you can’t catch it live, be sure to set the DVRs to record what is sure to be an exciting conclusion. CBS All Access will also have the episode. Most on-demand providers will also have the episode ready to stream shortly after the finale.

The show began with 16 contestants back in June and has dwindled down to three heading into finale night. Wednesday’s episode will feature the second and third part of the final Head of Household. On Sunday, Michie outlasted Holly to win the first competition and advance straight to the third segment.

Holly and Nicole will face off in part two to kick off the episode. Whoever wins that will meet Michie in the final leg with the winner of that duel going straight to the final two and having the all-powerful choice of who he or she wants to have sit next to them in front of the jury.

The jury consists of Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Analyse Talavera, Nick Macarrone, Jess Milagros, Christie Murphy, Tommy Bracco and Cliff Hogg III. Whoever of the remaining three does not advance will be the ninth member of the voting jury.

The most recent member of the jury, Cliff, was blindsided when a promise he made with Jackson was broken. The latter opted not to save Cliff and instead kept Holly over him, setting up what is sure to be an intense jury interrogation.