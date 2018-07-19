‘Big Brother’ Fans Confused After Tyler Crispen ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ Appearance

CBS knows talent when it sees one, as Big Brother season 20 fan-favorite contestant Tyler Crispen competed on Kevin Hart’s new competition series TKO: Total Knock Out.

The 23-year-old lifeguard presumably taped the appearance on the obstacle course show before his time in the Big Brother house, as the convergence was not even mentioned during his introduction in the episode.

“I’m a beach lifeguard and… TKO is not ready for Tyler Crispen, that’s all I have to say,” the TV personally said at the start of the episode.

Fans of Big Brother were all in on rooting for the lifeguard, as he showcased his shooting and athleticism on the new CBS show.

Tyler is on #TKO, that game scares me. I think Tyler will win #BB20 . He’s a smart player and athletic. — Designs by Dani (@DesignsDani) July 19, 2018

Tyler is part of the @CBSBigBrother fam so im rooting for him on #TKO #BB20 — Big Brother Chill Zones (@ZonesBig) July 19, 2018

Crispen’s appearance on both reality series at the same time proved too overwhelming for others, who didn’t understand how he could be vying for the $500,000 prize on Big Brother and also competing on TKO (unlike Big Brother, the Kevin Hart-hosted series is not broadcast live).

So I guess Tyler being on #TKO means he didn’t win #BigBrother @CBSBigBrother — hannah jones (@hejones57) July 19, 2018

Very confused how Tyler can be in 2 shows at the same time. he is still active in big Brother, now trying to win #TKO — Creek (@Boxerbaileygirl) July 19, 2018

Crispen has quickly become a fan-favorite houseguest to win the current 20th season of the CBS reality series. He became the first Head of Household and quietly developed alliances with key players in the Big Brother house, virtually orchestrating the first two evictions of the season.

If you’re a #bb20 fan and think Tyler left the house to be on #tko go slap yourself. It was taped prior. Please get an education — letstalktv (@letstalktvtime) July 19, 2018

Fans are impressed with his skills thus far, and consider him well underway to becoming the winner of the reality series, as he has kept his hands clean and his plans under wraps throughout the first weeks of the competition.

During his appearance, Hart was so confused by Crispen’s chill demeanor he had a hilarious accusation for the South Carolina lifeguard.

“It sounds like you’re high,” Hart said, provoking laughter in the audience, as they discussed the first time Crispen saw a shark as a lifeguard. The host then showed a photo of Crispen running on the beach.

“I haven’t done drugs in all my life,” Crispen responded with a laugh.

Ive said since day one of big brother, that tyler was a pothead. Apparently kevin hart thinks so too…lmao #bb20 #BBTyler #tko — AshleyAllanMartin (@AshleyAllanMar1) July 19, 2018

His skills did to prove as obvious as in Big Brother however, as Crispen knocked out of the course four times, ending up in third place for the episode with 6:06 minutes, receiving $2,500 for his efforts.

TKO: Total Knock Out airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.