‘Big Brother’ Fans Celebrate Return of Special ‘OTEV’ Veto Competition

Big Brother has surprised longtime fans of the show during its 20th season with appearances from old contestants, but fans were even more excited by the return of the epic OTEV competition.

Known as “OTEV The ____” in the Big Brother fandom, the competition is a musical chairs-style competition played in ponds with one person being eliminated each round until there is one person left.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This year’s competition was named “OTEV The Skunk,” and involved the participating contestants competing for kneeling spots in front of the giant statue only accessible by a slippery ramp. Surrounding the area was different zones filled with medicine he needs to help heal his cold.

The players kneel before the OTEV at the beginning of each round. There is one less kneeling spot than there are competitors.

So excited to watch Tyler win otev!! #bb20 — allie (@hohspower) August 16, 2018

i am SO excited for this OTEV competition, one of my favorites! #bb20 — sandra☽ (@WitneyCarsonFan) August 16, 2018

I’m calling it right now, Rockstar goes out on the first round of the Otev veto. #bb20 — Shelby (@shelbae07) August 16, 2018

Fans marveled as OTEV named the medicine that represented evicted houseguests. When OTEV said “Go,”, the participating houseguests rushed down the ramp and looked for the item OTEV is looking for.

Once the player found the correct item, they head back up the ramp and kneel on the spots, the player left without a spot is eliminated.

This OTEV vet competition is going to be insane. 3 vs 3 lets go. #BB20 — Frank Dinardo (@fjdinardo) August 16, 2018

Along with nominees Angela Rummans and Angie “Rockstar” Lantry, Head of Household Haleigh Broucher, Tyler Crispen and Kaycee Clark participated in the OTEV competition. Fans especially delighted at OTEV sneezing on the houseguests.

If I was in this house and sitting on he sidelines for #OTEV I would feel like I was missing out on the complete @CBSBigBrother experience. #BB20 — That Reality Blog (@ThatRealityBlog) August 16, 2018

OTEV is a skunk that sneezes nasty slime. I wish JC played, so I could watch him get slimed at least. #bb20 — Kai 👌🏽💨💚 (@realkaijames) August 16, 2018

Fans were shocked to see that Rockstar told Crispen the right answer to the question he almost had wrong, which lead to his win after she got the final question wrong.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.