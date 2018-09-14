‘Big Brother’ Eviction Puts an End to The Hive

Big Brother season 20 finally held its first double eviction night, with the first eliminated houseguest ending one of the two big alliances of the season.

In a not-so-surprising move from the houseguests, contestant Haleigh Broucher was evicted in a unanimous vote, ending the FOUTTE/The Hive alliance that rivaled the dominating Level 6 alliance in the season.

In a rapid fire interview with host Julie Chen, Broucher opened up about her time at the Big Brother house and how she felt she had played the game.

“Why do you think you couldn’t get that target off your back?” Chen asked.

“I did a great job of putting there to begin with, it all started with the little secret about Bayleigh (Dayton) not being the hacker and it just went downhill completely from there,” the evicted houseguest said.

Chen asked Broucher why she chose to tell the houseguests she had been the hacker to backdoor Tyler Crispen to the block that week.

“My conscience would not allow me to not do it,” Broucher said. “I couldn’t sit here and listen to her suffer, and truly just feel so conflicted and sad and miserable and it was my fault.”

Chen also asked Broucher about her relationship with Shafaat and that moment where she said the two of them were the worst players in the game’s history.

“I don’t know if it was [confessing to being the hacker] or my HoH week, because they were both pretty terrible, I guess the combination of them was bad to begin with,” Broucher said of what were her worst moves during the game.

When asked how she truly feels about Shafaat, she added: “I think he is great, he is a good guy, there’s a lot of things that were questionable about the game, but I think he’s awesome and I’m definitely ready to see him,” she added.

With the elimination of Broucher, the final contestants are all part of the initial Level 6 alliance led behind-the-scenes by Crispen, which has dominated game play this season winning competitions and eliminating members of the FOUTTE alliance — later known as The Hive as the numbers dwindled — since early on in the game.

With double eviction night underway, another houseguest is expected to be evicted before the hour is finished that will likely change the house dynamics now that the Hive is out of the game.

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The season finale comes Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.