‘Big Brother’ Player Brett Robinson Starts a Fire in the House

Brett Robinson started the fire! The Big Brother player sent the house into a frenzy when he accidentally started a fire in the kitchen, the fallout of which was captured on the CBS reality show’s livefeed.

While in the kitchen with Kaycee Clark, Brett realized his attempt to cook a bacon and maple syrup dish went seriously wrong when he noticed smoke.

“We have a fire!” he yelled to production.

“Are you serious?” Sam Bledsoe screamed from the other room.

“I am dead serious,” Brett replied.

Upon production learning of the fire, the live feeds cut out for a short period of time. But when the cameras returned, everything appeared to be alright in the house.

It didn’t keep Big Brother fans from making jokes about the incident on Twitter.

This season Brett has: – Started a house fire – Shattered the front door playing a prank – Broke the veto necklace – Poison Sam with hemp seeds BEST HOUSEGUEST EVER#BB20 pic.twitter.com/HpZMdjlemp — Daniel (@DanielWatsonLa) August 22, 2018

I don’t think any other cast in the history of big brother has caused this much destruction. they have managed to break the studio door, break the hoh sink, and now they’ve started a fire in the kitchen #BB20 — makayla loves tyler (@tylersotev) August 22, 2018

The oven catching on fire makes this a top 5 season for me #BB20 — Chris Taylor (@ChrisTaylor8859) August 22, 2018

First “No climbing on the furniture “ and then, “The kitchen’s on fire”. Production probably saying, “Where are these kids’ parents?” right about now. 😂 #BB20 — Linnea Nelson (@Nelson63L) August 22, 2018

Brett’s dumb ass would start a grease fire lmao #BB20 — Alex Kidwell (@alexkidwell) August 22, 2018

#bb20 Brett bringing the bb house down while cooking inside oven fire pic.twitter.com/rTSKIbN6nV — BRENDA MAYA (@MARIA22MAYA) August 22, 2018

So there’s been a broken door, a sink pulled off of the wall and now a fire in the oven? They will be lucky if they have a house left at the end of the season 😂 #bb20 — Jessica (@JessicaCheek13) August 22, 2018

#BB20

Twitter: Ugh, the feeds are so boring and predictable Brett: proceeds to set the oven on fire pic.twitter.com/2jW1w6ZvI8 — matt (@mrm_matt) August 22, 2018

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: CBS