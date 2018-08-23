Reality

‘Big Brother’ Player Brett Robinson Starts a Fire in the House

Brett Robinson started the fire! The Big Brother player sent the house into a frenzy when he […]

By

Brett Robinson started the fire! The Big Brother player sent the house into a frenzy when he accidentally started a fire in the kitchen, the fallout of which was captured on the CBS reality show’s livefeed.

While in the kitchen with Kaycee Clark, Brett realized his attempt to cook a bacon and maple syrup dish went seriously wrong when he noticed smoke.

“We have a fire!” he yelled to production.

“Are you serious?” Sam Bledsoe screamed from the other room.

“I am dead serious,” Brett replied.

Upon production learning of the fire, the live feeds cut out for a short period of time. But when the cameras returned, everything appeared to be alright in the house.

It didn’t keep Big Brother fans from making jokes about the incident on Twitter.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS All Access subscribers have access to the online live feed.

Photo credit: CBS

