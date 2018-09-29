‘Big Brother’ Star Bayleigh Dayton Shares Heartfelt Message to Followers After Miscarriage

One of the biggest stories to come out of Big Brother season 20 was houseguest Bayleigh Dayton’s pregnancy and eventual miscarriage. Now that Dayton has made her miscarriage public, she had an extra message to fans that she shared on Instagram.

Dayton, who is engaged to fellow competitor Chris “Swaggy C” Williams, told all about the heartbreaking ordeal alongside her partner in a YouTube clip on Friday. When she conveyed the message to her Instagram followers, she confessed that while it was not a perfect situation, she was more than ready to be a mom.

“Let me first start by saying that I was SO ecstatic to be a mom!” Dayton wrote. “I understand to most the circumstances were not ideal. Swaggy C and I did not make the best decision by being intimate so publicly but we were in our own world and completely forgot about everyone else when we were together.”

She then reached out with gratitude to several of her fellow Big Brother houseguests who helped her through her pregnancy and miscarriage while in the show’s jury house.

“I just wanted to share and be transparent about my experience,” Dayton wrote. “Angie Rockstar was my ROCK in the jury house. The B.B. team was amazing and discrete. Haleigh Broucher, Faysal Shafaat and Scottie Salton held me down and were my family when I couldn’t speak to my family, and I love you guys forever for that.”

Dayton, 25, also expressed her deepest sympathies to other expecting mothers who also went through the loss of a pregnancy. She also thanked her family for their support as she competed on the CBS reality competition.

“To anyone that has ever lost a child, I AM SO SORRY!!” Dayton said. ” I wouldn’t wish that pain on my worst enemy. Also thank you to my family and friends for holding me down while I was in the house. Couldn’t live this life without y’all.”

Swaggy C also shared the message to his Instagram account with an accompanying message, setting the record straight about the pregnancy and thanking the houseguests who helped Dayton when he could not.

“We know the rumors going around,” Swaggy C wrote. “Bayleigh and I were so excited to be parents. 6 weeks pregnant. Unfortunately, circumstances happen and we had a miscarriage. I wanna thank the HIVE for taking care of my fiancée in the jury house during her hospital visits, and I wanna thank both of our families for keeping me sane afterwards. Also, a thanks to CBS for making sure she was taken care of properly. Love you all. Thank you for your support.”

Big Brother is currently between seasons, but all past seasons can be watched on CBS All Access.

Photo Credit: CBS / Sonja Flemming