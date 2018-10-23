‘Big Brother’ Alums Kaitlyn Herman and Derek Kesseler Start Dating

Big Brother star Kaitlyn Herman is dating Big Brother Canada season 6 finalist Derek Kesseler, she said this weekend.

The 24-year-old life coach posted a selfie with Kesseler, 27, to her Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “You were the last thing I ever expected @derekjacobkesseler.”

Herman shared a series of photos of the new couple hiking. Kesseler, 27, reposted the images on his account. Aside from the images shared Sunday, neither Herman nor Kesseler have opened up any further about their new relationship.

Herman’s new boyfriend made it a lot farther in the Canadian version of the CBS competition than she did; she was evicted after four weeks in the Big Brother house in July during the 20th season, not even making it to the jury house. Kesseler finished in third place during his season earlier this year.

Fans were confused by Herman’s flirty behavior with a few guys in the Big Brother house because she was in a long-term relationship with DJ Joe Pincus at the time she entered the competition. Pincus spoke out while Herman was still in the Big Brother house, saying he was “focusing on [his] family and friends, wellbeing and [his] music.”

“I tried to stay silent but clearly that isn’t an option as I’ve been overwhelmed with the volume of everything on TV and social media. I’ve been trying to separate myself from the show and the situation as much as possible,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I did indeed request (not demand) for [my] ‘show release’ to be pulled, and that is still to be determined (I’m aware people in past seasons have done this).”

The DJ may have been referring to a release he could have signed prior to Herman going on the show, which would allow her to speak about him and their relationship on the air.

But Herman said her behavior was simply part of her strategy.

“What I do know is that Joe knows who I am at my core. He knows I am an affectionate person but he also knows how deeply, deeply in love with him I am,” she told TVGuide after her eviction in July. “Hopefully he was able to watch the show and understand my strategy.”

Later that month, she said in an Instagram Live video that she and Pincus were “taking a little bit of space.”

Big Brother is currently in between seasons, but past seasons are available for streaming on CBS All Access.