‘Big Brother’ Alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Reveal Upcoming Baby’s Gender

Big Brother‘s Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson are thinking pink.

On Monday, the couple, who married just a day earlier, announced the sex of their first child on Instagram Live during a brunch attended by their family and friends, both taking to their respective Instagram accounts following the announcement to share images from the gender reveal.

View this post on Instagram ITS A GIRL!!! 🎀💕 A post shared by JESSICA NICKSON (@thejessicagraf) on Oct 15, 2018 at 4:06pm PDT

“ITS A GIRL,” Graf captioned an image of herself cutting into a cake with pink filling.

Along with the cake, the couple also popped a large black balloon that showered them with pink confetti.

Along with former housemates Mark Jansen and Elena Davies, fellow Big Brother alum Angela Rummans and season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen in attendance, Nickson’s daughter from a previous relationship, 6-year-old Paisley, was also present, though she wasn’t exactly thrilled with the news of a baby sister.

View this post on Instagram Paisley wanted a brother… A post shared by Cody Nickson (@codythemarine) on Oct 15, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

“Paisley wanted a brother…” Nickson joked on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Graf embracing while an unenthused Paisley stood back with her arms crossed.

The baby news, which comes just one day after the couple tied the knot during an outdoor ceremony at The Chateau Le Dome at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu, comes just over a week since Graf shared a photo with her Instagram followers of her latest ultrasound, at the time stating that they did not yet know the little one’s sex.

“Our latest ultrasound of our perfect baby. Sometimes you’ll hear me say “he” or “she” when I talk about the baby and that’s purely to avoid saying “it”! We still don’t know the gender yet but we just did all of our blood work to make sure our bundle of joy is perfectly healthy and to find out the gender,” she captioned the photo.

Nickson, 33, and Graf, 27, announced that they were expecting their first child together in September writing that they were “over the moon” and “excited to bring our first child into this life we have created together!”

“We actually found out while watching the finale of The Bachelorette. I wasn’t feeling well at all and decided to take a test even though I was pretty sure I wasn’t pregnant! I didn’t tell Cody I was taking a test,” Graf told PEOPLE following the announcement. “I just went and laid back in bed with him, pregnancy test in my hoodie pocket. The show distracted me so I had forgotten it was in there until after it ended. I pulled the stick out and immediately gasped at the result!”

The couple met during Big Brother 19 in 2017 and went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race. In February, they announced that they were engaged.

Baby Nickson is due on April 11, 2019, just two days before her father’s birthday.