Big Brother 25 Episode 10 Recap: Hisam Evicted After Brutal Blindside

And checkmate? Hisam's days as king of the Big Brother house seem numbered, but can he figure out a way to repair things with his alliance and flip the vote to send Cameron home? Crazier stuff has happened in the Big Brother house! Plus we have the return of the pressure cooker - and another Big Brother king. So let's do it, episode 10 of Big Brother 25!

We pick up right after Hisam learned he wasn't sitting pretty this week like he thought – no, he instead was being blindsided by his closest allies, Felicia, Cirie and Izzy. And he's devastated, the professors definitely aren't getting tenure now.

Aw man, I love a good blindside, but Hisam's sad boy act is working on me a littttttttle, especially when he tries to make up with Felicia. But then he says this and Izzy reminds him about all his little comments to America about ending up with the leftovers of the house. Hisam says he was just trying to make connections with the rest of the house to take the target off his back, but I dunno, he seemed pretty sincere trashing his alliance.

I'm locked back in – backdoor plan's gotta happen. Although Felicia, Izzy and Cirie are starting to doubt that at least a little. Hisam's sad puppy act really seems to have gotten to them, and his promise of undying loyalty if they save him is at least something to consider. But they know they'd be a fool to bring Hisam back in and work with him as the people who tried to backdoor him – not only would they be alienating the rest of the house doing so, it would be opening themselves up to a major revenge fantasy.

And with that all hanging in the air, it's time for the eviction ceremony. Hisam says he's done a lot of growing and reflecting this week and promises his loyalty to the people who save him, but it's all for naught. The house decides to take out the comp king while they can, evicting him 11-0 in the third straight unanimous decision of the season. He told Julie that he's a direct, competitive guy who's used to making decisions as a doctor, which can intimidate people. Or annoy them, but tomato tomahto. His response to finding out Cirie and Jared are related was pretty good too.

With Hisam out of the house, the houseguests were shocked with a message from the Scaryverse – and KAYSAR! Yes, King Kaysar himself is back in this video message to introduce the pressure cooker – the legendary Head of Household comp he competed in 18 years ago that led to his ultimate demise.

And this year, things are worse than ever, as the houseguests compete in pitch darkness, standing in a circle and pressing their buttons until there's just one person standing. No sitting, no kneeling, no bathroom breaks, no mercy. Last time this went for 14 hours, so buckle up baby, turn on those live feeds, it's getting good.

But first, we learn about the BB Power of Invincibility! Julie tells us that there will be a viewer vote to award the power to the winner of a competition between the top four vote-getters – and that winner will be able to save one of the evicted houseguests in one of the next two evictions, including themselves.

That PLUS the pressure cooker? We're really shaking things up this week! Tune in Sunday to see what happens next and you know we'll be following all the action right here! Drop your winner in the comments!