‘Big Brother 21’ Houseguest Makes ‘Rice Pudding’ Joke About Asian Houseguest, and Fans Are Not OK With It

Big Brother Season 21 houseguest Jack Matthews is once again under fire from fans online after being caught making a racist joke on the live feeds. The controversial contestant on the current season of the CBS reality competition series was caught making an inappropriate joke about Isabella Wang on the feeds, with the houseguests later discussing the moment as if they were approached about it by show producers.

In a clip first shared by TMZ, Broadway dancer Tommy Bracco discussed a moment from the game and said that the “truth was in the pudding.”

After a brief silence, Matthews added “the rice pudding,” leaving fans feeling uncomfortable by his repeated slurs against other houseguests of color. The other contestants who surrounded him did not seem to react to the joke, though Bracco continued the conversation and seemed to deflect from Matthews’ insensitive joke.

Jack, Tommy, Kat, Christie, Analyse talking about Bella. Tommy: The Proof is in the pudding. Jack: The Rice Pudding. Tommy/Kat: The Slop Pudding! #BB21 pic.twitter.com/FJQ9Ucz9a8 — IdolKnights (@idolknights) July 22, 2019

At another point during the live feeds, Bracco and Matthews appeared to discuss the joke — hinting that the pair might have had a chat with show producers. Matthews said that the joke was “misconstrued,” though he didn’t explain how.

Bracco seemed to say that he was called out for trying to protect Matthews after saying the joke, but he justified his response as him going back into the conversation that the group was originally having.

Fans of the reality series took to social media to call out Matthews for his repeated racially insensitive comments, which he has gotten in trouble for in previous live feed moments this season.

From the very beginning of the season, fans have taken issue with Matthews after racist comments he made in the live feeds surfaced in which he was seen saying rude comments about Kemi Faknule, the only black woman houseguest of the season.

Fans even started a Change.org petition, which currently sits at over 7,000 signatures, asking the show to remove Matthews after he made comments said he wanted to “stomp a mud hole through her chest” in a disturbing live feeds moment. Matthews also caught criticism from fans when he was caught mimicking a monkey when referring to evicted houseguest David Alexander, the only black male houseguest of the season.

Current head of Household Cliff Hogg III put up Matthews and his ally Jackson Michie on the chopping block for the next live eviction, though it remains to be seen if the veto competition will change those nominated before Thursday’s elimination.

Big Brother airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.