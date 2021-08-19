'Big Brother' 2021: Another Veto Ceremony Ends on Cliffhanger, and Fans Aren't Happy
Another week, another cliffhanger. For the second Power of Veto ceremony in a row on Big Brother, the episode ended before fans got to see whether the power was used. Unsurprisingly, the decision to save the veto ceremony for Thursday night's episode didn't sit well with viewers.
Last week's veto ceremony episode, during which Derek X contemplated backdooring Christian, ended before the outcome was revealed (fans saw this plan come to fruition on Thursday's episode). Big Brother went the same route for Wednesday's episode, as it ended with Kyland wondering if he should go through with his plan to backdoor Britini. Since Alyssa won the Power of Veto during the OTEV competition, Kyland won a Power of Veto as well because he bet on her after the Veto Derby twist was unleashed.
Will Kyland or Alyssa use the Power of Veto on one of the two nominees, Claire or Derek F? And will Britini go up as a replacement? Fans will have to tune in to Thursday night's eviction episode to find out. But, based on the reactions amongst viewers, they're not happy about having to wait.
So, we are getting another VETO meeting on Thursday?— Janelle’s Dereka (@KatieBBSuperFan) August 19, 2021
Dumb af.#bb23
"They need to stop cutting veto to the next episode on #BB23," one fan wrote about the veto ceremony cliffhanger. "I may stop watching the show over that."prevnext
This cast plays so hard that they’ve delayed the veto ceremony the last two weeks lol #bb23— Lex 🌺 (@alexissshanta) August 19, 2021
A Big Brother live feeder weighed in by writing, "cbs editors, stop trying to make “lets save the veto ceremony edit till thursday” happen. we know what happens. youre just preventing us from watching HOH live. sincerely, the non-casuals."prevnext
Stop telling replacement moms they are going up🤦🏽♀️
Stop leaving veto meeting until Thursday🤦🏽♀️
Send britni home #BB23— Boo 👻 (@boolittrel1) August 19, 2021
"I do not like the BB changes!!" another viewer wrote on Twitter. "I expect veto be aired on a certain day, renoms on a certain day, HOH ceremonies on a certain day, I am not liking this! EVERYTHING'S AIRED DIFFERENT WHY?"prevnext
production when they leave the veto meetings out of wednesday episodes #BB23— c•a•l•e•b (@calebsislands) August 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/tUdl0A7AnC
This fan is clearly not a fan of cliffhangers, as they wrote, "I need Wednesday episodes of #BB23 to end with a Veto Meeting. I need consistency in my otherwise chaotic life. Please consider. Don’t be like The Bachelor."prevnext
Another fucking veto cliffhanger... #BB23 pic.twitter.com/tHrmDlLjMQ— Matt Was Pushed (@badstanaccount) August 19, 2021
Fans are already considering what they're going to do if these cliffhangers continue on Wednesday night episodes. A viewer wrote, "If this trend of showing the veto ceremony on Thursday continues and causes us to not get live HOH comps I’m going to be very annoyed."prevnext
This cast is giving too much to edit!!! This is the 2nd week where we didn’t have a Wednesday night Veto ceremony. #bb23— Ta Mika (@mochamom81) August 19, 2021
"Oh so we’re just no longer showing veto ceremonies during the veto episodes anymore?" another fan wrote. "@CBSBigBrother, explain yourself!!!"prevnext
#bb23 guess I can stop watching wednesdays. Just wait til thursday to get veto and eviction. Must be something on another network I can watch. @nbc @FOXTV @HBO— Ralph Pelkey (@rpelkey34) August 19, 2021
Viewers have been left to question why the veto ceremony was not shown in full, with one writing, "What happened to the schedule of doing the veto on Wednesday and then eviction Thursday? This is annoying." Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.prev