'Big Brother' 2021: Another Veto Ceremony Ends on Cliffhanger, and Fans Aren't Happy

Another week, another cliffhanger. For the second Power of Veto ceremony in a row on Big Brother, the episode ended before fans got to see whether the power was used. Unsurprisingly, the decision to save the veto ceremony for Thursday night's episode didn't sit well with viewers.

Last week's veto ceremony episode, during which Derek X contemplated backdooring Christian, ended before the outcome was revealed (fans saw this plan come to fruition on Thursday's episode). Big Brother went the same route for Wednesday's episode, as it ended with Kyland wondering if he should go through with his plan to backdoor Britini. Since Alyssa won the Power of Veto during the OTEV competition, Kyland won a Power of Veto as well because he bet on her after the Veto Derby twist was unleashed.

Will Kyland or Alyssa use the Power of Veto on one of the two nominees, Claire or Derek F? And will Britini go up as a replacement? Fans will have to tune in to Thursday night's eviction episode to find out. But, based on the reactions amongst viewers, they're not happy about having to wait.