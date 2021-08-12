'Big Brother' 2021: Fans Frustrated by Veto Ceremony's Cliffhanger

During the previous episode of Big Brother, the new Head of Household, Derek X, nominated Sarah Beth and Britini for eviction. But, there's a backdoor plan in the works, as Derek X is seeking to nominate Christian if one of the two nominees comes down. Wednesday night's episode, unfortunately, ended on a cliffhanger before fans could see whether Derek X's plan came to fruition.

The Power of Veto competition did play out on the episode. Derek X, his two nominees, Sarah Beth and Britini, and three houseguests chosen by random draw, Claire, Kyland, and Alyssa, played in the competition. In the end, Britini won the Power of Veto. Of course, that means that she'll be using it to take herself off of the block. But, who will go up in her place? While the Kings (Christian's team) originally thought that it would be another Joker (Derek F or Azah), Derek X told Alyssa shortly before the veto ceremony that it would be Christian, leading the group to scramble to keep him safe.

The episode ended in the midst of this scramble, with Christian attempting to plead his case to Derek X in a last-minute effort to remain safe. But, since fans weren't able to see the veto ceremony play out in full on Wednesday's episode, they shared their frustrations about this cliffhanger move on social media.