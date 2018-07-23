‘Big Brother 20’: Two More Houseguests Nominated for Eviction

On Sunday night’s Big Brother season 20 episode, the new Head of Household nominated two more houseguests for eviction.

The episode kicked off with a tense HoH competition, which Sam Bledsoe won. Right afterwards, she said she immediately knew who she was going to nominate for eviction, but kept it a secret until the end of the episode. She even told her fellow houseguests it was useless to make their cases on who should stay in the house.

So, Sam nominated Haleigh Brougher and Kaitlyn Herman for eviction. The two did not look completely surprised by Sam’s choice.

“I think that you take the most from the house and contribute the least,” Sam explained to Kaitlyn and Haleigh. “And honestly, I don’t care for the way you treat the young men in this house. I think that they deserve more respect and I think that is the opposite of female empowerment. And I think that you should both respect yourselves more.”

After the ceremony ended, Sam accused the two nominees of trying to “manipulate” the young men in the house and called their gameplay “cheap.”

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn could not understand why she was picked out for flirting with the men, insisting that the other women in the house are doing the same.

“My family is watching this, and… I can’t do this,” Haleigh said as she broke down in tears.

“I am not sitting here upset because I’m on the block, but more upset by the words that Sam said and accusations she’s putting against me at a personal level,” Kaitlyn said. “It’s the opposite women supporting women.”

Faysal Shafaat said Sam was “taking a shot at me” by going after his two favorite people in the house. “So if I was Sam, I would watch out.”

Meanwhile, Brett Robinson was really pleased with what he is done, laughing as he spoke to the cameras. “The house is in chaos, I am not on the block and maybe after the veto, we’ll get the opportunity to backdoor Rockstar! That would just tickle my little heart,” he said.

The next episode of Big Brother airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. During that episode, we will learn who won the Power of Veto and if it will be used to save either Haleigh or Kaitlyn.

Fans at home were not happy with Sam’s decision. “Now Sam. Wtf are you serious. A great strong woman does not put down other women. You lost all my respect,” one viewer wrote.

