Bethenny Frankel Stirs Social Media With Photo of Daughter Holding up ‘RHONY’ Star’s Breasts

Bethenny Frankel is getting some unconventional help promoting her Skinnygirl Shapewear line! The Real Housewives of New York City alum had social media talking after sharing a photo Tuesday of 9-year-old daughter Bryn holding up her breasts while standing behind her.

“I have all the support I need (hands not included with purchase),” she jokingly wrote in the caption. “Get [Skinny Girl Shapewear] to feel supported AND sexy!”

After being reminded October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, Frankel later added, “PS. Make sure to get your mammogram this month!!! Thank you all for reminding me. [boobs check].”

The photo had RHONY fans cracking up at Frankel’s relationship with her mini-me.

“Peanut is funny like mommy. Miss your humor so much,” one wrote, as another added simply, “Hahahaha, so cute!”

“I love a supportive daughter!!!” one user wrote alongside a number of crying laughing emojis, adding the hashtag, “daughters rock.”

Yet another agreed, “That is some awesome support!”

Frankel’s had a tough year, with boyfriend Dennis Shields passing away last year in his Trump Tower apartment after an alleged accidental overdose. The Bravo personality found love again, however, with beau Paul Bernon, with whom she celebrated her 1-year anniversary last month.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible,” Frankel wrote in an Instagram tribute to Bernon. “Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year!”

It’s been a big year of transitions for Frankel, who announced in August she would be leaving RHONY.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” she said in a statement to Variety at the time. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

