Bethenny Frankel Says ‘Real Housewives’ Can’t Afford Their Lifestyle

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel says that most of the franchise cast members “can’t afford” their lifestyles.

“They can’t afford the lives they’re living,” 47-year-old Frankel said, as reported by PEOPLE. “And if the music stops, they’re going to get in some trouble.”

Interestingly, Frankel went on to reveal that while she was only paid $7,250 for her first season of The Real Housewives of New York City, she did not agree to a contact stipulation that would force her to share profits of any busniess endeavors she used the show to promote with Bravo.

“Everybody else just had to try to play catch-up after they saw what I did,” she added.

With all of her major money issues now a thing of the past, Frankel confessed that while she is in a good place now, her career started of on some rocky terrain.

“Until my late thirties, everything was just an anxiety and a struggle,” Frankel admitted, likely referencing the $20,000 in credit card debt that she ran up. “It’s like the way people feel when they eat something and they don’t feel good about it. … I’d be on the phone begging to get the [fees] reduced.”

“You can’t put yourself in a position where, if the s— hit the fan, you couldn’t pay all of your bills at one time,” she went on to say, offering her new philosophy on debt management. “If the world came to an end, I would be able to pay for everything. I might not be left with much, but I can afford what I have.”

In 2017, Frankel spoke with Forbes about her career as a business woman, and shared how she balances staying devoted to her passions while continuing to be so successful.

“I’m lucky. I have a lucrative television career, which includes the Housewives, my own show, {Keep It Real Estate} with Fredrik Eklund that I’m producing for Bravo and Shark Tank,” she said at the time. “I also have a lucrative brand in the categories that I am in.”

“But I’m not just grabbing onto anything. I see celebrities grabbing onto many things and putting their names on them. I don’t do that,” Frankel added. “If I decide to put my name on something or produce it, I try to make it a success.”

“I have always been focused. I have ideas and want to execute them. I’m driven and just go. I don’t believe in waiting around,” she added. “I don’t believe in waiting for someone to give things to you. If you want something, go get it yourself.”

Fans can catch Frankel on season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is currently airing on Bravo.