Bethenny Frankel Hasn’t Wed Boyfriend Paul Bernon Despite ‘Married’ Tweet

Bethenny Frankel’s cryptic tweet about being “married” isn’t a hint that the former Real Housewives of New York City star has tied the knot with boyfriend Paul Bernon after all. Bravo fans were thrown into a frenzy Friday morning when just two days after announcing she would be leaving RHONY ahead of Season 12, she referred to herself as the only married cast member in a tweet.

“To my NY [housewives]: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is,” Frankel tweeted, tagging all her co-stars. “You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly!”

While fans speculated that the tweet indicated Frankel had married Bernon, whom she has been dating since October 2018, PEOPLE reports that she was actually referring to her complicated legal status with ex Jason Hoppy. The two wed in 2010 and filed for divorce in 2012, but the contentious settlement process has taken them through to the present. While the two reached a financial settlement in 2016, things are still not officially finalized as they work through the custody of 9-year-old daughter Bryn, over whom they currently have shared custody.

Frankel announced Wednesday that she was leaving the show for a second time to concentrate on her family and other projects.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement to Variety. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Photo credit: Robert Kamau/GC Images