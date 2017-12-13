Get Your First Look at Bethenny Frankel’s Hilarious New Show

A new show on Bravo puts two of reality TV’s biggest personalities into business together. Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel is going into business with Fredrik Eklund from Million Dollar Listings: New York, and it looks like it’s going to be a riot.

The new series is titled, simply, Bethenny and Fredrik. The preview shows the two best friends laughing, partying and talking about what a great time they’re going to have working together. There’s a quick montage of some crazy onscreen antics — the two of them goofing off in business settings, Frankel standing on her head and Eklund drenching himself in alcohol.

Of course, it’s not all fun and games. There’s a quick taste of the drama, most notably Frankel calling Eklund a “snake oil salesman.” The two seem to fight a lot over money, responsibility and the division of labor in their new enterprise.

Frankel and Eklund have been friends since long before this new show went into development. Last year, Eklund even famously sold Frankel’s apartment for her, freeing her from her long, dramatic divorce settlement from ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny & Fredrik premieres Tuesday, Feb. 6 on Bravo in the 10 p.m. slot. Frankel hasn’t commented on the announcement yet. In the meantime, she is currently working on relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The reality star has criticized the slow and ineffectual relief efforts ever since Hurricane Maria hit the island earlier this year.