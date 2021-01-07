Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Spark Romance Rumors on Instagram

✖

Bethenny Frankel is sparking romance rumors after a photo was taken of her and her former beau, Paul Beron. The two were spotted holding hands on Tuesday when a photo was posted to Instagram. Romero Britto, a Miami-based artist, shared the photo to his Instagram stories when he hosted the pair and Frankel's 10-year-old daughter, Byrn, at his studio.

In the photo, the two were holding hands while Frankel was sitting in a chair as Beron stood next to her. Both were wearing face masks as they were seemingly engaged with something happening in the room. However, in a video, the former Real Housewives of New York star was sitting in the real estate developers lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Romero BRITTO (@romerobritto)

In October, news broke that the two had called it quits after the pair were together for two years. During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Frankel opened up about what happened. "I'm good. Not everything works out. So many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow," she said according to Entertainment Tonight.

The pair first started dating in October 2018 and went public when they were spotted showing some PDA that month in Boston. While she stayed pretty quiet about their relationship when it became public knowledge, she did open up to Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan saying her relationship allowed her to feel "happy in a way that's different." She said it was something she had never experienced before. "Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all it's not often that balanced. But I feel just balanced and healthy."

Just under a year later, the pair took their relationship to a new level when they were reportedly shopping for a house together. At the time, they were said to be looking in either Massachusetts or Connecticut, but were not limiting themselves to these two states. When the two went their separate ways, it left fans confused since the couple had been doing so well and were seemingly happy.