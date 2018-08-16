Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Jason Hoppy Says Dennis Shields' Death 'Raises Serious Concerns' for Her Parenting

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy is calling the Real Housewives of New York City star's "parental judgement" into question after Frankel's boyfriend Dennis Shields died of an alleged overdose earlier this month.

During a Thursday court hearing in the former couple's custody battle over 8-year-old daughter Bryn, Us Weekly reports Hoppy's lawyer Robert Wallack brought up Shields' death to Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz.

"It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose," Wallack said. "Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel's parental judgment."

"Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn't around," he continued. "Considering Mr. Shields' addiction, what does that say about Ms. Frankel's parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter? This doesn't just constitute a lapse in judgment, this was just downright dangerous parenting."

Frankel's on-again, off-again boyfriend was found dead at his apartment in Trump Tower on Aug. 10 after overdosing on Oxcodone, TMZ reported at the time. The Bravo star and businessman had reportedly considered getting engaged after being romantically involved since 2016.

Hoppy and Frankel, meanwhile, have been embroiled in conflict since they split in 2012, only finalizing their divorce in 2016 due to custody and financial disagreements. In 2017, Hoppy was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the Skinnygirl mogul, who was granted a 6-month protection order against her ex.

A source told Us Thursday that Frankel has been pushing for primary custody of their child, and their next court date is in March.

"Bethenny, in Bryn's best interest, asked for a new trial. The minute the judge agreed to that today, Jason's side brought up the Dennis stuff," the source said. "The judge said now you're throwing 'grenades.' Jason and his team were OK with Bethenny as a mom when they walked into the courtroom, but then once Bethenny got what she wanted, they didn't think the was a good mom."

Hoppy's attorney also brought up a May episode of RHONY in which he accused the TV personality of acting inappropriately.

"There was a recent episode in which she appeared to be intoxicated. … She was running around without clothes on and then she passed out and it was said she passed out from mixing Ambien with alcohol," Wallack claimed. "Our concerns are whether Ms. Frankel may have some type of substance-abuse problems, so we would ask the court to order drug testing of Ms. Frankel to find out whether that's an issue."

Part one of the RHONY reunion airs Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images