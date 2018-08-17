Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Dennis Shields’ Final Words Reveal What Led to His Death

Dennis Shields, the former boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, passed away on Aug. 10, and the businessman’s reported last words may help explain his death.

Shields was found in his apartment in Trump Tower in New York City suffering from an apparent overdose. TMZ reports that he was able to tell emergency responders that he had taken some of his prescribed oxycodone along with Vicodin and a sleeping pill in order to relieve some of his pain from a recent back injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Doctors have stated that opioids should not be taken with sleeping pills or any other sedatives as the combination could be deadly.

It was reported that Shields’ assistant administered two doses of Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses. Responders administered an additional dose but to no avail.

Law enforcement sources said that police found numerous prescription bottles in Shields’ apartment but did not find any illegal drugs or drug paraphernalia.

After Shields’ funeral in Long Island on Monday, Frankel posted a tribute to her late friend on Instagram, sharing a photo of Shields sleeping along with Frankel’s late dog, Cookie.

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” the Real Housewives of New York star wrote. “#nowandforever.”

Days before his death, Shields praised the reality star while speaking on the Listen Up Show With Mitchell Chadrow on Aug. 5.

“She’s great. She’s a great mother. She’s a great person,” he said of Frankel. “She’s really, really smart. She is terrific in every way.”

Shields added that he and Frankel were friends first before their relationship evolved after Shields separated from his wife.

“I’ve known Bethenny a very, very long time. I met her when we were both still in college, and my ex-wife [Jill Shields] and her were friends in high school,” he said. “We remained friends the whole time that I was married — nothing but friends. And then right after Jill and I got separated, Bethenny and I started dating and we’ve been together on and off now for I think it was almost four years. That’s what she told me … but we do break up a lot.”

Shields and his wife share four children and were married for 26 years before splitting in 2016.

Jill issued a statement about her husband’s death on Friday.

“We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life,” she told PEOPLE. “His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Photo Credit: Alessio Botticelli / Contributor / Getty Images